Bill M. Ferguson

By Nellie Pickett
 6 days ago

Bill M. Ferguson, 83, of Glasgow, Kentucky went to meet his Lord on August 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 10, 1938 to Joe Ferguson and Agnes Kathryn Hunt Arden of Lamb, Kentucky. Bill married his high school sweetheart Linda Prosser in 1957 and was blessed with three daughters Julie Baca (Mark), Jackie Ferguson (Shannon) and Jenny Fields (Daryl). They resided in Greenwood, Indiana, where Bill was a barber and started Ferguson Oil Company. The moved to Kentucky in 1980 and were farmers, owned a Baskin-Robbins franchise in Glasgow, and retired from Teckno, Inc. Bill enjoyed many years of water skiing, boating, motorcycle riding, horseback riding, driving his team of mules and wagon, and enjoyed building things and was a handyman. He loved kids and animals. He lived life to the fullest. He was member and Elder at Mount Pleasant Christian Church, Glenview Christian Church and a member of Refugee Church of Christ. Bill never met a stranger and he loved people. He had so many special friends and neighbors.

