Recommendation: Test Unvaccinated School Kids/Teachers Weekly
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Besides homework, Minnesota school kids may be facing another requirement during the upcoming school year. Because of the current level of community spread of covid cases, federal and state health officials are recommending “all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff get tested for COVID-19 at least weekly throughout the school year. Unvaccinated children involved in extracurricular activities or sports should be tested more frequently. “fun1043.com
