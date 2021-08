The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced plans following a recent study to begin testing a Retail Central Bank Digital Currency (Retail CBDC) in the second quarter of 2022. The bank had conducted a study on the implications of a retail CBDC on the country’s financial sector as well as published results of a survey on the development of a CBDC based on the paper ‘The Way Forward for Retail Central Bank Digital Currency in Thailand’, published on 2 April 2021.