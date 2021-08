Plagued by a supply shortage, Nando’s has been forced to close almost 50 restaurants across the United Kingdom. Taking to Twitter, the beloved chain wrote, “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs — on your plates.” Nando’s has asked its loyal customers to check for local availability online before going to its locations to avoid disappointment.