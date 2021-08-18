Cancel
5 reasons why you absolutely need a firewall

By Emma McGowan
avast.com
Cover picture for the articleEven if you don’t know much about internet security, you’ve probably heard the term firewall, if only from movies and shows about hackers trying to break into computer systems. The term firewall originally came from a flame resistant barrier installed between buildings or sections of a building. Its job was to prevent fires from spreading. When it comes to cybersecurity, a two-way firewall blocks unauthorized connections to your Wi-Fi and internet connection while controlling suspicious outgoing programs from leaking data.

