5 reasons why you absolutely need a firewall

Cloud computing is rapidly gaining popularity these days as a good way to back up your data. If you are not aware of what cloud computing is all about, then let us take a brief look. Cloud computing is about getting software from the internet and installing it on your computer. This software will allow you to store all your data in the cloud and access it from any computer that has an internet connection. Cloud storage also protects your data against disasters such as natural disasters, human error, and hacking.