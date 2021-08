The cryptocurrency market has taken a step backwards after its recent gains. Its total value has declined by 3% in the past 24 hours, dropping from $2.2 trillion to $2.13 trillion. Bitcoin has been the leader of this drop, with its fall of 2% causing other major coins to decline by similar or larger percentages. However, a number of younger coins are bucking the overall trend, either by rising during the downturn or not falling as hard. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best new cryptocurrency to buy now. This mostly covers coins that are less than a year old.