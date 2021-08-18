Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Jenkins undergoing back surgery

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery, head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Nagy added that he's hopeful the rookie tackle can come back at some point this campaign. Chicago hopes Jenkins can return in November, but there's a chance his season is over, according to ESPN's...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Espn#Oklahoma State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins news makes Matt Nagy a liar

Just four days ago, everything seemed fine. The Chicago Bears had defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener and rookie Justin Fields looked superb. Following the game, some big news broke almost immediately after the players headed to the locker room. Chicago had agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and it was just in time for reporters to ask head coach Matt Nagy about the move.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Teven Jenkins’ return to the Chicago Bears after back surgery is undetermined, but Matt Nagy is hopeful the rookie offensive lineman will be back at some point this season

The Chicago Bears are one game into the preseason and already waiting to see what’s behind door No. 3 at left tackle. Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday morning that rookie Teven Jenkins — the overwhelming favorite to be the Week 1 starter and the player whom general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round — has undergone back surgery. There’s no timetable for Jenkins’ ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears committing malpractice with Teven Jenkins situation

The Chicago Bears spent weeks downplaying Teven Jenkins’ injury. Now he needs surgery and could be out for the season. The team handled the situation horribly wrong from the beginning. Right before the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to select offensive lineman Teven...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins out indefinitely with back injury

Bears second-round pick Teven Jenkins is out indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, after undergoing back surgery earlier Wednesday morning. “I spoke to coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace today,” Rappaport said, continuing, “They broke down, essentially, what happened. We knew, everyone knew that Teven Jenkins had some back issues in college. He came here to Chicago after they drafted him and he started having a little bit of a different issue.”
NFLchicitysports.com

Chicago Bears Were Aware of Teven Jenkins’ Back Injury Prior to NFL Draft

Anxiety and bad memories among Bears fans are on the rise today as Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy confirmed that the Bears were “well aware” of the back injury that has kept the rookie on ice during this training camp. Nagy made those comments on the Mully and Haugh Show on AM670 WSCR The Score Radio.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: How much playing time will QB Justin Fields get in the preseason opener? Is Teven Jenkins’ back injury a concern? Biggest takeaway from the depth chart?

The Chicago Bears’ preseason opener versus the Miami Dolphins is only three days away, and fans are eager to get their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields in a game setting. Brad Biggs answers questions about Fields, the banged-up offensive line and much more in the latest installment of his weekly Bears mailbag. Did Matt Nagy mention how many snaps he expects Justin Fields to play? ...
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: The Teven Jenkins News Bears Fans Feared Has Arrived

Something was always off about the Teven Jenkins situation with the Chicago Bears. As the 2nd round tackle missed practice after practice, the team kept calling it back tightness. That is when news began to filter out that the tackle missed three games at Oklahoma State with a lumbar strain. Despite this, the Bears traded up to get him anyway. As two weeks passed and he remained sidelined, people started to see the writing on the wall.
NFLchatsports.com

BREAKING: Bears OT Teven Jenkins Having Back Surgery + Chicago Bears Injury News On Justin Fields

Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, Adam Schefter, Oklahoma State Cowboys football, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Harrison Graham, Mitchell Schwartz, Akiem Hicks. Chicago Bears news this morning on 2nd round pick out of Oklahoma State, OT Teven Jenkins will have back surgery and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter he is expected to be back in Mid-November. Bears HC Matt Nagy is hoping he can return so there is a possibility that Jenkins misses his entire rookie season. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has the latest Jenkins injury news plus updates on Justin Fields’ groin soreness. Subscribe to Bears Now for the latest Chicago Bears rumors and news: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Teven Jenkins was the 5th offensive tackle selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLFanSided

Chicago Bears: Losing Teven Jenkins puts immense pressure on offensive line

Teven Jenkins undergoing back surgery leaves the Chicago Bears looking for answers on their offensive line. When the Chicago Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, the idea was that Chicago landed a “freight train” specimen that could help stabilize their offensive line. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, at least for now.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Bears’ Teven Jenkins Done For Year?

Teven Jenkins‘ rookie season might have to wait. The second-round left tackle will undergo back surgery later today, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy. The “hope is to have Jenkins back this season,” Nagy says, but it doesn’t sound especially promising. Jenkins, the No. 39 overall pick in this year’s draft, was slated to support starters Jason Peters and Lachavious Simmons. Now, he’ll likely have to focus on rehab with an eye on 2022.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...

Comments / 1

Community Policy