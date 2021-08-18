Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

First Lady Takes Home The Grand Champion Steer With Record Setting Bid Of $105,000

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – Being in the Governor’s Sale of Champions is something all livestock exhibitors dream about, but few are able to accomplish. Each year, this marquee event of the Illinois State Fair Ag Day festivities showcases the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture industry. For the second year, Governor JB Pritzker ended up in a bidding war for the Grand Champion Steer with none other than his wife. He drove up the price, but it was the First Lady who took home Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Lady#Grand Champion#Marquee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Tropical Snow In Alton Hosts Key Fundraiser For Gruen Family Adoption Saturday, Aug. 28

ALTON - Tropical Sno is already showing how it will be a community partner in Alton as it has a key fundraiser from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1621 Main St., Alton, to benefit the Guen Family Adoption. Nathan and Kacey Gruen of Bethalto are active members of River Church in Alton where a benefit has been planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, for the family members. "They are in the process of adding to their family through adoption and this is a great chance for the community to help a child in need Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Breaks Ground on $216.8 Million Rebuild Illinois Funded I-57/74 Interchange Project

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joined today by local officials and community leaders to announce the start of construction on a new Interstate 57/74 interchange, one of the cornerstone projects of the governor’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The $216.8 million project will rebuild the original interchange built more than 50 years ago, improve safety and mobility, and create thousands of construction Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation For The Bennett Project

MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their September sales to The Bennett Project through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause . The Bennet Project offers a variety of programs throughout the St. Louis region to support the families of children with pediatric cancer. “We are so excited about the partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co. in raising awareness about The Bennett Project! We always say, COVID hasn’t stopped Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois EPA Announces Fall 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections for the fall of 2021. Illinois EPA provides residents with free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes. As with past events, all Illinois EPA HHW collections are contactless for the safety of participants. Additional safety tips are included following the schedule below. Collection events are funded through the Illinois Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

'Beautiful Event:' New 'Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway' Sign in Godfrey Unveiled

GODFREY - In what was described as a “beautiful event” members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Rep. Amy Elik unveiled a new sign for Allison Ringering and children in memory of the late Fire Captain Jake Ringering. The new highway is dedicated as “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway” on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey with two signs. Rep. Amy Elik and Sen. Rachel Crowe were keys in passing legislation in the Illinois Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy