Vanilla Network Launches the First Ever Truly Decentralized Betting Platform!
Vanilla network, ticker VNLA, is a project running on the Ethereum Network and was born during the DeFi Summer boom of August 2020. Having recently partnered with Matic Network, they aim to bring their social betting games to the mainstream offering zero rake to the end consumer. Interestingly, this token also has an automated burning function that allows stakeholders to benefit from any movement on the platform. A truly revolutionary concept, where stakeholders benefit from demand on the platform as a result of the dApps created.bitcoinist.com
