Your Tactical Training Scenario - Injured Hands
Take a quick look at this news article... A man broke into a church rectory and attacked the two priests who lived there with a tire iron. The first priest ran to his bedroom and grabbed his revolver. He tried to shoot the attacker but was unable to do so because his trigger finger had been broken when he was struck by the tire iron. The attacker wrestled the gun away from the priest, knocked him unconscious and then used the weapon to kill another priest living in the rectory.www.buckeyefirearms.org
