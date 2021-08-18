Sacramento Kings blowout Celtics in Summer League championship
Sacramento Kings, NBA Summer League Champions (Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Winning in a 100-67 blowout against the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas, the Sacramento Kings have been crowned the 2021 NBA Summer League champs. With a 5-0 record, the Kings were the only team to go undefeated in Summer League play. This title marks the organization’s first since 2014. To start the game, Boston got out to a quick 15-4 run, but Sacramento outscored them 20-5 to end this period—and in each of the remaining quarters of the game.www.chatsports.com
