Akerna Launches 'Akerna Connect' – New eCommerce Software Enabling Cannabis Dispensaries To Digitally Reach Customers

Imperial Irrigation District customers who use the district's IID Customer Connect online account feature will soon see some changes. The account and mobile app will see an upgrade in technology Online and mobile device customers will continue to have access to features such as billing and account information , online bill pay , power usage , paperless billing and more but the overall look will be different . The changes will be mostly technical but will deliver a refreshed and modern look and feel. The behind the scenes upgrades will also enhance the security of customer information. The enhancements are expected to take place starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday , August 27 and online account access will be temporarily unavailable until midnight Sunday morning , August 29. Use of the IID Customer Connect mobile app is expected to be available by 5:30 p.m. , Wednesday , September 1. Customers will be able to continue using their same username and password on their account. According to the IID , 62 per cent of District customers are registered to access their account information online or through the mobile app.