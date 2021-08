WASHINGTON — The U.S. has its first fully approved vaccine against COVID-19, with federal health officials announcing Monday the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine. The green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move Pfizer’s vaccine from emergency use to full approval is a milestone in the national pandemic response, and one that comes […] The post FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, now known as ‘Comirnaty’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.