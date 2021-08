Emmerdale spoilers follow. Nicola King has made a big decision about her future with Jimmy in tonight's episode of Emmerdale. Following on from Juliette Holliday revealing last week that she was going to move to New York, last night's episode saw Juliette admit that Carl is no longer in her plans for her future. She justified walking out of her biological son's life by saying that "he's better off without me", but her drastic move has seen Jimmy and Nicola struggle to help Carl get to terms with it.