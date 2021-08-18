Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Viewpoint: Remote learning hasn’t come without health risks

By Guest Writer
Posted by 
Delaware Business Times
Delaware Business Times
 6 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic redefined the word “normal” for not just our country, but for our world. Our everyday lives were subject to many changes and these changes occurred suddenly and drastically. As a teenager, the lack of social events and the move to online instruction affected my happiness and mental health. It’s critical for kids of all ages to have an outlet when going through life-changing events. Even more importantly, parents need to take the time to listen and try to understand what living through a pandemic is like from a younger perspective.

Delaware Business Times

Delaware Business Times

