“One of the best decisions I’ve made is coming to the farmers market because I’ve made lots of friends that are now lifetime friends. I like people, and I get to meet all kinds of them at the market and just have a good time. We have customers that come from all over. I have one from New York. I have a lady from Georgia who buys pimento cheese from me. I’ve been able to meet a lot of interesting people.” – Tammi Edwards of Butler County.