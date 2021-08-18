Cancel
Sixers To Sign Grant Riller To Two-Way Contract

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter opening a two-way slot by waiving Rayjon Tucker, the Sixers have reached an agreement on a two-way deal with Grant Riller, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Riller, 24, was a two-way player for the Hornets last season. He got into just seven games and averaged 2.6 PPG in 3.9 minutes per night. He played 11 games during the abbreviated G League season, posting 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Greensboro Swarm.

