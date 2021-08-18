Maria Kanellis comments on whether or not a working relationship between ROH and AEW is possible
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... With the forbidden doors open for AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor’s Maria Kanellis discussed the possibility of ROH opening its doors to potential talent swaps with AEW as well. In an interview with Cageside Seats’s Shakiel Mahjouri, Kanellis spoke on the subject, saying that there wasn’t any agreement between the two companies at the present time, but that one isn’t entirely off the table either.www.pwtorch.com
