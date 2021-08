SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... •Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin & Matt & Mike Sydal – HIT. A fantastic showcase for the young and talented Dante Martin. Martin showed off his phenomenal in-ring skills while getting over with the crowd in a major way. Despite his showing, The Elite took the win in the exciting match-up then followed up with a promo afterwards. Christian Cage was announced as Kenny Omega’s opponent for All Out. Cage came out to loud chants for C.M. Punk, but quickly turned fans on his side with the use of “jagoff” on Don Callis. Subsequently, it was announced that Cage would face Omega for the Impact World Championship on the first episode of Rampage. Certainly this title match is nowhere close to what fans were hoping to see in Hangman Page vs. Omega or even Punk vs. Omega. It’s a curious choice to show the match on free TV before selling it as the potential PPV main event.