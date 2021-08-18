Cancel
Lamb of God – Enter to Win a One-of-a-Kind Randy Blythe Action Figure

Cover picture for the article

We’ve teamed up with Death by Toys to give away a one-of-a-kind Randy Blythe action figure inspired by Lamb of God’s video for “Redneck.”. Lamb of God are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Sacrament. The Pure American Metal act will release a special 15th anniversary edition of Sacrament on Aug. 20, which will include unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago during Lamb of God’s sole 2020 concert.

