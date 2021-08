Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.