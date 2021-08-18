Cancel
David Duchovny Gestures to the Crowd

By Vinny Cecolini
theaquarian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Duchovny may be the only music artist to have had a song written about him before he composed his first note of music. Although he has not abandoned his award-winning career as an actor, director, producer and writer for the screen, both big and small, David Duchovny has taken on a two new challenges: singer-songwriter and novelist. Unlike many of his acting peers, however, Duchovny’s three albums – the latest, Gestureland arrives on August 20 – his music is neither vanity nor novelty, but inspired, eloquent, and poignant. A writer and poet before becoming an actor, his natural talent as both a lyricist and composer and has drawn comparisons to such heavyweights Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Tom Petty, and Neil Young. He’s also received critical acclaim for his best-selling novels Holy Cow (2015), Bucky F*cking Dent (2017), and Miss Subways (2019). His latest, Truly Like Lightning, an epic adventure that examines how we make sense of right and wrong in a world of extremes, is in developmentat Showtime.

