Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)
Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
