NYC Ferry’s New Service Will Connect Staten Island & Midtown West For The First Time Ever

The NYC Ferry is expanding to a new river and new borough this summer.

For the first time ever, the ferry is expanding to serve all five boroughs…yes, that means Staten Island!

Of course there already is the Staten Island Ferry which takes New Yorkers from the island to Lower Manhattan (and also provides epic free views of the Statue of Liberty), but now an NYC Ferry Route will connect the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island to Battery Park City and then to Midtown West (Hudson Yards area).

The ferry will also shorten Staten Islanders’ rides into Manhattan, and make the island more accessible for tourists to visit. Here are some highlights at each stop:

St. George (Staten Island): shopping at the Empire Outlets; exploring the beauty of the Snug Harbor Cultural Center’s Botanical Gardens

Battery Park City: Brookfield Place, One World Observatory, historic Stone Street; plus 25-minute walk to the Pier 11/Wall Street landing where you can find connections to all other NYC Ferry routes

Midtown West: Hudson Yards, The Vessel, Javits Center

It’s also now the only ferry service that directly connects Staten Island to Midtown.

The new ferry will launch service on Monday, August 23. Find out more on their website here !

