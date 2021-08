Maeda was sent for a second opinion on his forearm injury Tuesday, with the Twins concerned about potential UCL issues, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Maeda hit the injured list Monday, but he's so far not been diagnosed with anything worse than forearm tightness. That could change following the second opinion, however. Any mention of UCL issues raises the specter of Tommy John surgery, though the Twins have yet to indicate that's on the table. Anything from a return within a few weeks to a return at the start of the 2023 season appears in play for Maeda at the moment.