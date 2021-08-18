Cancel
Start Eating Different to Change Fall Allergy Reaction

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 6 days ago
Dreading the fall weather because of allergies? You can make some changes to your diet now to make a change in your allergy response.

Myron Hardesty, the owner of Weeds of Eden, 7505 New LaGrange Road, is a clinical herbalist and physician’s assistant who is a proponent for natural measures in caring for fall allergies. Hardesty says allergies are exacerbated by a number of factors including the environment, pet dander, and food allergens.

Then, according to Hardesty, “when fall plant-based allergens infiltrate the air, allergy sufferers are pushed over the threshold of what their body can handle, resulting in a full-blown attack.”

For this reason, cutting out food-based allergens such as dairy, soy, and gluten can be especially helpful in ensuring you don’t reach your allergen threshold — and then spend your autumn sniffling and miserable.

Louisville, KY
