Newport News firefighters share safety tips after woman dies from burns

If you're someone that uses firepots or other similar items fueled with ethanol alcohol, there are some safety tips you should consider when refueling.

The Newport News Fire Department wants to remind people of how dangerous it can be to refuel ethanol fire devices. That's after a woman died from serious burns on July 24.

Fire officials said the woman's daughter and husband also had burn injuries.

Acting Fire Marshal Jeff Senter said, “We extend our sincere condolences to the family on their loss. It is our hope that the community will take extra care when using ethanol fueled devices or when refueling any appliance or unit so another tragedy is prevented.”

The fire devices mentioned by the department can include fire bowls and portable fireplaces that typically use either ethanol or other flammable liquids. Those items got popular when people realized that they burn clean.

Officials said while the flame may be clean, it's also hard to see. That means if ethanol is added to a firepot while hot, a heat transfer could occur and cause flame jetting. That's how severe burns can happen.

Here are the recommended safety procedures:

Don't refuel the unit if it's still hot -- only do it once it's cool. Make sure it hasn't been used for at least 30 mins.

Find a fuel container with a flame arrestor (plastic covering) to use.

All flammables should be kept at least 3 feet away from the unit.

The device should be on a sturdy surface, sitting away from children and pets.

For more information on fire safety, click here or you can call the Newport News Fire Department at 757-975-5400.

