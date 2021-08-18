Cancel
World

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Afghanistan

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and...

Afghanistan
World
Politics
Country
Russia
WorldUS News and World Report

Russia Says It and Others Ready to Mediate in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. "We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Putin: We Don't Want Afghan Militants in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday rejected the idea of sending people evacuation from Afghanistan to countries near Russia, saying he did not want "militants showing up here under cover of refugees", Russian news agencies reported. Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to relocate refugees from Afghanistan...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Senior Taliban leader meets with Chinese ambassador

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 25 (ANI): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesperson said. "They discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, the current situation in Afghanistan,...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
Military95.5 FM WIFC

Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Defence Ministry. “On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organised the evacuation by military...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia evacuates citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan from Kabul (VIDEO)

Three planes of the Russian Air Force took off this Wednesday from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, communicates the Ministry of Defense on its Facebook page. Of these, one landed in the city of Guissar, in Tajikistan, and two in Kant, in Kyrgyzstan. Citizens of those two countries traveled on board the aircraft. The takeoff of one of the planes was filmed by a camera.
WorldUS News and World Report

Exclusive: Internal U.N. Document Says Taliban Threatened, Beat Staff

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The Taliban stopped an Afghan United Nations staff member as he tried to reach Kabul airport on Sunday. They searched his vehicle and found his U.N. identification. Then they beat him. On Monday, three unknown men visited the home of another U.N. staff member who was...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Nigeria Signs Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria and Russia have signed a military cooperation deal providing a legal framework for the supply of equipment and the training of troops, the Nigerian embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed interest in such a pact with Russia as far back as...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Italy Working on Ad Hoc G20 Summit on Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing that Rome was working on the idea of organizing an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan. "Due to its structure and representation, the G20 can be an important...
Politicsknoxvilletimes.com

EU should support countries close to Afghanistan: Greek PM

ATHENS, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The European Union should support the countries close to Afghanistan to ensure that there will be no additional refugee and migration flows to Europe, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday. The Greek PM spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone on...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
Worldq957.com

Saudi foreign minister discusses strategic relations with American counterpart

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the strategic relations between the two countries and developments in Afghanistan, Saudi state news agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and omar Fahmy; Editing...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

French Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken discuss 'dramatic s

Paris [France], August 16 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the "dramatic situation" in Kabul. "Today in the evening, I phoned my counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken to discuss the dramatic situation in Kabul. We are comprehensively mobilised...

