Federal Government Signals Intention to Limit Enforcement of Restrictive Covenants

In one guise or another, antitrust sentiment has been growing in academia, in our political discourse, and in our courts, as demonstrated by the Department of Justice’s recent lawsuit against Google and former President Trump’s lawsuit against social media giants. A less splashy manifestation of this sentiment, and one that could have a greater impact on the average worker and businessperson, is buried in Executive Order 14036 (“EO”) signed by President Joseph Biden on July 9, 2021. One target of that EO is non-compete agreements (a/k/a restrictive covenants) that could directly impact business litigation in New Jersey.