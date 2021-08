The New England Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton for the bulk of this week due to what the team says was a "misunderstanding" regarding the COVID-19 protocols. A statement released by the club on Monday explains that Newton traveled to a medical appointment -- that was team-approved -- which required him to leave the New England area. Over that stretch, he received daily COVID-19 tests, which all came back negative. However, because those tests were conducted away from NFL facilities, he is now forced to wait five days before returning back to the facility.