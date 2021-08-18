Pearson Was Just Ranked 3rd Best Airport In North America Despite The Recent 'Chaos'

Though overall sales dropped in 2020, the American beer market was still valued at over $94 billion last year, according to the Brewer's Association. Beer has been a ubiquitous part of the American story since the earliest days and continues to be one of our nation's most popular drinks today. As such, any ranking of the best beers in America is sure to create controversy. So we're creating this list with taste as only one of many factors taken into account, and with things like sales volume, quality of ingredients, awards won, and other metrics all weighed as well.