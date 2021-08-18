Cancel
Pearson Was Just Ranked 3rd Best Airport In North America Despite The Recent 'Chaos'

By Alex Arsenych
Narcity
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Pearson Airport has some newfound bragging rights. The airport was named third best in a new ranking of the best airports in North America. Every year, a company called Skytrax reveals the highest-ranked airports in several categories around the world. And for 2021, Toronto's airport made the top 10 on two separate lists. Not only did Pearson Airport snag the third spot for best airports in North America but it also reigned supreme for the cleanest airport in the region.

www.narcity.com

