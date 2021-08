BUFFALO -- Just a day and a half into his trial, a Montrose man has changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Buffalo man in 2019. Thirty-eight-year-old Alejandro Vega Jr. agreed to a plea agreement Friday that allowed him to avoid a murder charge. Vega pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter and 1st-degree drug possession. He had been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Justin Warnke.