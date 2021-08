Everyone watches The Crown. Okay, not everyone, but it feels like it—it's said that over 29 million people watched season four. Previously, 73 million people in total tuned in to seasons one through three. Why? Part of it is the acting—so far, it's been nominated for 39 Emmys and won 10. Part if it is the lavish visuals—rumor has it that The Crown is the most expensive show ever made for the streaming service. But part of it is also delicate balance of dramatizing the British royal family's private lives while, at the same time, refusing to stray far from real-life events. Whether we'd like to admit it or not, we're insatiably interested by literal palace intrigue.