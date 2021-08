I have lots of birds that visit my yard. Many are regulars and hang around all year, like the cardinals and chickadees, while others are seasonal visitors such as catbirds and juncos. A few species like the rose-breasted grosbeaks and the cedar waxwings just pass through. Until recently, I have been able to identify each bird. Then, about two weeks ago, two unidentified flying objects showed up. They were stocky gray birds that looked like female house finches, but they were twice the size of a finch and had distinctly different beaks.