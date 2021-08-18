Lockdown lifted at Erie Community College - South Campus in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The lockdown has been lifted at Erie Community College - South Campus in Orchard Park, school officials announced Wednesday afternoon. School officials say the lockdown stemmed from an off-campus incident that occured Tuesday night, which led to threats being made to a pair of ECC students. The student who made the threats was located at an address in Buffalo and is being questioned by the Hamburg Police, school officials add.spectrumlocalnews.com
