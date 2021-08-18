Communication and Connection: What You Say Matters to Those With Parkinson’s
What do you say to someone who is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD)? What words help and what words hinder?. My sister Bev was diagnosed with stage 3 PD, and her caregivers, including me, have challenges in knowing what to say to her and how to say it in the right way. Because of her cognitive issues, which I wrote about in a recent column, we wanted to make sure that we speak to Bev in a manner she can easily understand, and one that is respectful.parkinsonsnewstoday.com
