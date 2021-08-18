Give Me S’more Summer Event

Goodspeed seeks an Education Assistant to support the activities of the Education Department and Scherer Library of Musical Theatre. Primary duties include assisting with the development of curriculum and lesson plans for all educational programs, day-to-day management of the Kids Company, maintenance of departmental database and calendar, contributing to Student Guides to the Theatre for main stage productions, assisting with accessibility initiatives such as Sensory Friendly and Open Caption Performances, and teaching classes and facilitating workshops as needed. The Education Assistant will be the primary administrator of the Goodspeed Kids Company, taking responsibility for regular communication with parents and teachers, scheduling, maintaining and updating Goodspeed’s registration system and patron database, assistant-producing student showcases, and acting as the on-site administrator during Kids Company classes and events, including virtual classes and events. Qualified candidates will have experience in both an office and student-centered environment, the ability to manage multiple tasks and projects at one time, strong organizational and time management skills, great interpersonal communication skills, and a working knowledge of the musical theatre canon. Preferred qualifications include Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in theatre or arts education, experience working in a non-profit environment and ideally in an arts organization, solid curriculum and lesson plan development skills, experience maintaining patron databases, and/or teaching artist experience. Salary is between $18-$20 hourly DOE, between 20 and 30 hours weekly, non-exempt. This is a temporary position through December 17, 2021, with the possibility of extending the employment relationship. Must have weekday evening availability.