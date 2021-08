MASON, Ohio -- One long layoff was no problem for Ash Barty. She's got this year's Wimbledon championship to prove it. She's hoping to respond as well to another delay. The top-ranked Barty's second-round match in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday was postponed after two rain delays totaling five hours pushed back the schedule in the second full day of play. The match against qualifier Heather Watson would've been her first action in more than three weeks since she lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics.