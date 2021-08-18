Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Moonlight And Movies Presents 'Too Wong Foo Thanks For Everything Julie Newmar' Friday

By Wes
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Museums System will present "Moonlight & Movies" on the Ace of Clubs lawn Friday at 6:30 PM. The movie is " To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar" and it is free for Texarkana Museum members and just $5 for the general public.to the public. The Ace...

power959.com

Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Texarkana, AR Posted by
Power 95.9

10 Arkansas Slang Words You Need To Know To Sound Local

Everyone from this part of the country knows that there are certain words and phrases that all the locals say. Take Texarkana for instance. Did you know that most folks from here do not pronounce Texarkana the right way? They say "Texakana" and leave out the r. But what words or phrases do folks from Arkansas say that you need to know to sound local?
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend in Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the country sounds of "Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands", and local favorite "Taryn and Chace" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, AR Posted by
Power 95.9

Enjoy A Free Movie This Weekend In Downtown Texarkana

Texarkana's newest event center Crossties in downtown Texarkana will feature the Disney movie "The Incredibles" for free Friday night under the stars. The Disney movie "The Incredibles" features the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L Jackson. Here is a description of the movie from IMDB. The...
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

Enjoy Free WiFi at Texarkana, Texas City Parks

As school starts back up and kids get back into the swing of things remember that you can enjoy free WiFi at our local parks in Texarkana, Texas. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department made this possible about a year and a half ago but if you're like me and get overwhelmed with too much information this might have slipped your mind.
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Murals That Pop Make a Magnificent Photo Opp

You see them in towns everywhere across this country, Murals. Nothing brings a city more to life than with painted murals on the side of aging buildings or renovated buildings. We have some very talented cultural artists or what I call "muralists" who are very creative in making a mural into something that reflects who we are as a community and town.
Texarkana, AR Posted by
Power 95.9

New Texarkana Restaurant Set to Open Saturday

A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors this weekend. If all goes according to plan Redwoods Grill and Bar is set to open this Saturday. Located in the former Brangus Feedlot at 2415 Arkansas Blvd, Redwoods Grill and Bar has been working on the building for several months and after lots of hard work, they are ready to serve Texarkana. Owners TJ and Saad are excited to bring their Texas Cattleman- Mediterranean style infused restaurant to the area. Redwoods Grill and Bar will be serving up your favorites with a few twists and ingredients along the way. For example. the Cowboy Ribeye is a 16 oz. French-tipped bone-in steak or the Texas-size T-Bone a heaping 22 oz. seasoned and grilled and finished in compound butter. Other steaks include their Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Flat Iron Steak, Sirlion, and their signature Redwood Ribs in full or half order.
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

There Are 11 Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana

If you love live music from the acoustic duos like "Taryn and Jake" to the awesome sounds of some classic rock and country from "The Captain Joe Band" some great local bands. Redbone has a great selection of craft beer and pizza, there is plenty of good stuff to check out at Redbone. Friday night you can check out "Living Proof" Saturday night there will be live music with local favorites "I've Heard Worse". And Sunday you can listen to "The T Town 5".
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

Enjoy A Classic Movie Under The Stars Friday

The Texarkana Museums System will present "Moonlight & Movies" on the Ace of Clubs lawn Friday at 6:30 PM. The movie is "Operation Petticoat" and it is free for Texarkana Museum members and just $5 for the general public.to the public. The Ace of Clubs house will hold this movie...
Movies Posted by
Power 95.9

Emma Stone Will Return For ‘Cruella 2’

They gotta call it 2ella right? If it’s not, we may have to boycott. Whatever it’s called, a sequel to the prequel Cruella is officially in the works, with star Emma Stone set to return as the title character. Isn’t a sequel to a prequel just ... the first movie that the prequel was a prequel to in the first place? In this case it might be, as the final scenes of Cruella strongly teased the start of the plot of the original 101 Dalmatians. (Those scenes didn’t really quite make sense with the rest of the movie, which depicted Cruella as more of a cool anti-hero than a dog-hating mega-villain, but I guess that’s irrelevant when there’s more movies and money to be made.)
Restaurants Posted by
Power 95.9

Free Breakfast Sandwich at Wendy’s Friday + Saturday

I drove through Wendy's for breakfast this morning and as always I get great service and I let them know at the window. The lady working the drive-thru was very appreciative and told me about their free breakfast offer this Friday and Saturday. So, after a little research, I found...
Texarkana, TX Posted by
Power 95.9

Nostalgic Downtown Diner Closes Its Doors

I always hate to hear when a Texarkana restaurant closes its doors but over the weekend I learned that B&J's Downtown Diner and Creamery has closed. With the revitalization of the downtown area, I was really hoping that this restaurant would have made it. Unfortunately, it fell upon hard times financially during the COVID pandemic in 2020, then with the recent snowstorm this year and the reconstruction and road work in front of the Post Office it was just too much to recover from. The business owners opened in 2020 and we're excited to achieve a lifelong dream of opening a family-owned business that would serve the community with great food in the former Joe's Pizza location.
Texarkana, AR Posted by
Power 95.9

The 10 Commandments Of Ordering In The Drive Thu In Texarkana

In Texarkana, the drive-thru at a restaurant is the staple of the weekly lunch or dinner plan. We are always on the go and sometimes time is really tight or we just don't want to cook. But there are some things you should do when you are in the line to help make the process go faster for those of us that are in a big hurry.
Texarkana, AR Posted by
Power 95.9

You Can The Movie “The Parent Trap” For Free Tonight

Texarkana's newest event center Crossties in downtown Texarkana will feature the Disney movie "The PArent Trap" for free Friday night under the stars. The Disney movie "The Parent Trap" was our big introduction to Lindsey Lohan playing the dual roles in the movie.. Here is a description of the movie...
Naples, FL Posted by
Power 95.9

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Goes Airboating And To A Car Museum While On The ‘Family Vacation’

This is one 'Family Vacation' that the cast will never forget. While on their annual family vacation, the cast of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show have been treated to some awesome excursions while spending the week in Florida. Their latest excursion took them to one of the most incredible car collections ever at Revs Institute in Naples, Florida. The museum is all about preservation, conservation and restoration of more than a hundred significant automobiles that were built between 1896 and 1995. The cast was blown away by the collection and felt that this was unlike any other museum that they had ever been to. Any question that the cast threw out there, the staff had a proper response. They say this is a must see museum for anyone going to the Naples area.

Comments / 0

