Here’s the video that’s been making the rounds. A handler was giving commands to an alligator so she could feed him during a kids birthday party when the gator decided to bite down on her hand instead. Then it brought her deeper in the tank and started to roll her around…..keeping the grip on her hand the entire time. A bystander jumps in the tank, gets on top of the woman while another man tries to help free her hand. The gator eventually lets go and the man gets her out of the enclosure. She then gives commands to the man on top of the gator to get him off and out safely. She’s recovering and everyone made it out relatively safely.