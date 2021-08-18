Cancel
M3Sixty Files for a ‘Risk Managed’ Bitcoin ETF

By Parker Doyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri-based financial services firm M3Sixty filed to launch the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Fund last week. The fund will invest primarily in Bitcoin futures contracts and pooled investment vehicles, such as investment companies invested in Bitcoin directly or indirectly. It may also invest in Canadian ETFs that have direct or indirect exposure to bitcoin.

