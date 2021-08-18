Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland baseball 3 up, 3 down: Triston McKenzie nearly pulls off perfection

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland entered its series in Minnesota 9.5 games out of a wild-card spot, as a young roster tries to cling to its postseason hopes in 2021 following a series of trade deadline deals that were primarily targeted toward the team's future. Here's a look at some recent trends on Cleveland's...

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Cleveland#Straw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBmymotherlode.com

McKenzie expected to start for Cleveland against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (64-48, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (55-55, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +138, Athletics -159; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Triston McKenzie stepped up, only to be let down by the bullpen

The Indians got a massive outing from Triston McKenzie but it got wasted. The Indians needed to take the first game from the Athletics to set the tone for the rest of the series. With Eli Morgan and Cal Quantrill showing a lot of grit in recent weeks, there was a chance the Tribe could really hang in there and even take the series. They just needed struggling starter Triston McKenzie to step up.
MLBFrankfort Times

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.
MLBMLB

McKenzie 'comfortable' in near-perfect gem

DETROIT -- Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Triston McKenzie puts on showcase in near-no-hitter

Triston McKenzie nearly no-hit the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It’s been a long year for Triston McKenzie, who has battled his ups and downs all year. A young pitcher, having just turned 24 years of age, McKenzie has dealt with inconsistency all year. A staggering blow, to say the least, made worse by his impeccable debut season in 2020, where McKenzie was one of the better starters the Indians had.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Tyler Gilbert, Chris Sale, Dansby Swanson, Triston McKenzie contribute to big weekend

What an eventful weekend it was! From Tyler Gilbert to Fernando Tatis, there was a little something for everyone. Let's start off with some good. You can read about Gilbert and Triston McKenzie below, but I want to shine some light on Reid Detmers, who turned in the best start of his young career Sunday. Detmers is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game and showed us why, racking up six strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball against the Astros. While he didn't have a ton of swinging strikes, Detmers used his big curveball to shut down one of the best lineups in the game. I'd rather add McKenzie for now, but Detmers is close behind.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians’ Triston McKenzie dances with history, helps stall Miguel Cabrera at 499 HRs

DETROIT -- Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Rookie Triston McKenzie was dancing with history, a perfect game to be precise, and the dance was nearing its end. That’s end as in two outs in the eighth inning with the Indians on the way to an 11-0 win over the Tigers.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Indians' Triston McKenzie falls four outs shy of perfect game

Triston McKenzie came oh so close to etching his name into the history books on Sunday. The Cleveland Indians right-hander fell four outs shy of completing a perfect game, allowing a two-out single in the eighth inning of a 14-0 game against the Detroit Tigers. McKenzie was dominant all game,...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

N&N: Triston McKenzie comfortable in pursuit of history

With the win, Cleveland improves to 57-59. A .500 finish would be reasonable enough for this group. Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Indians rookie Triston McKenzie...
MLBYardbarker

Triston Mckenzie - So Close To History

Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was so close to etching his name in Major League Baseball history. The hard-throwing right hander was four outs shy of a perfect game in Sunday’s start against the Tigers in Detroit. There have only been 24 perfect games in MLB History. Who ruined the...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Mike Zunino, Josh Rojas, Triston McKenzie

It’s that time again! Time to turn your attention to the waiver wire to help rescue those waning categories bringing your team down. These 11 players rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues will likely aid you in multiple categories, with their primary contributions coming in the heading under which they are listed.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Turns in another strong outing

McKenzie (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings. The right-hander continues to impress of late, as he's strung together four straight quality starts. A fielder's choice in the eighth inning produced the only run the Angels could muster against McKenzie in the contest. The 24-year-old has lowered his ERA from 6.11 at the end of July to 4.83 after his recent hot streak. He's added a 1.15 WHIP and 107:47 K:BB in 91.1 innings overall. McKenzie is projected to draw a tough home start versus Boston in next weekend's three-game series.
MLBaudacy.com

Triston McKenzie continues tear of dominance, showing his resurgence is no fluke

To call Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie’s performance in Saturday afternoon’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels dazzling is an understatement. McKenzie, who threw 7 ⅔ perfect innings on Sunday against the Tigers in Detroit, followed up his masterful performance with another gem for the 31,406 in attendance, the largest crowd at Progressive Field so far in the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy