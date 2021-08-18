Canada Goose Launches Share Repurchase Program

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. ("Yamana" or "the Company") (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE: AUY) today announced that it has repurchased an additional 1,584,500 common shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid for a cumulative total of 3,321,276 common shares for approximately C$18 million purchased since the initiation of its share repurchase program for up to 5% of the outstanding shares. The Company plans to be selective and opportunistic in relation to share repurchases intending to enter market when permitted and at times when the trading range of its shares do not reflect the underlying value. The Company continues to be committed to further increasing shareholder returns through its capital returns program, and additional share repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, share price, and best use of available cash, in addition to further considerations. Common shares that are purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled. For further details of the Company's normal course issuer bid, see the news release dated July 29, 2021, available at www.yamana.com.