Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene ejected from Triple-A start
Cincinnati Reds top pitching prospect Hunter Greene was ejected from a start at Triple-A Louisville in the top of the third inning Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. Greene, who missed his last start because of irritation in his right AC joint, was tossed by the umpires after he threw a 102-mph fastball behind Johan Camargo's backside. Camargo homered off Greene in the first inning and Greene had just surrendered a home run to Orlando Arcia on his previous pitch.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 0