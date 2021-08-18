Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene ejected from Triple-A start

The Cincinnati Reds are in prime position to win a Wild Card berth, but will that be enough to hold on to some of their name brands?. The Joey Votto-led Reds — fresh off the right-handed slugger’s 2,000th career hit — are one game back of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. As things stand, that is not enough to make the postseason, albeit just one game behind the necessary pace.