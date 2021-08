Kohl’s Inc. reported second-quarter sales in its active department rose 40 percent year-over-year and gained over 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019. On a conference call with analysts, Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, shown above, said the category continues to benefit from a transformation strategy that debuted last October, calling for a more significant pivot towards the active and casual lifestyle to drive top-line growth. At the time, Kohl’s set a goal to expand active and outdoor to 30 percent of its business. The category reached 24 percent of sales in the latest quarter, up from 20 percent in the second quarter of 2019.