The “Agile Seven” Rules for Agility

Turn agility from a buzzword to an operational principle with these seven rules. We talk a lot in the business world about agility, and coronavirus has only increased the importance of that discussion. The problem is that too often we treat agility as a buzzword that we understand superficially—yes, of course you want to be able to move quickly, shift as needed, and stay ahead of the curve—but we rarely consider the deeper, operational level. We strive for agility, but how we actually achieve it is a conversation that’s often hard to begin.