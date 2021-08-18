How to Find a Hobby

Having a hobby is good for your health. Here, leisure expert Colleen Deyell Hood shares tips for finding the right one for you. Ask yourself: What have I previously enjoyed? And even more importantly, what about it did I enjoy? If you loved playing basketball in university, that doesn’t necessarily mean you want to, or can, play basketball now. So what is it about basketball that you liked? Was it being on a team? The competition aspect? The skills associated with ball handling? Once you’ve figured it out, think about other options that do the same thing. If being on a team was important, maybe there’s an opportunity to be part of a community organization or a group that keeps your neighbourhood clean.