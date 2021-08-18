Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Pfizer Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall to Include Four Additional Lots of CHANTIX® (varenicline) Tablets Due to N- Nitroso Varenicline Content

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is voluntarily recalling an additional four lots of Chantix 0.5mg/1 mg Tablets to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-varenicline, above the Pfizer established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level. Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varenicline#Nitroso#Drugs#N Nitroso Varenicline#Cancers Iii Chantix#Ndc#Chantix Tablets#Aug Cartons#Carton#Sep Cartons#Nov Cartons#Dec Cartons#Jan Cartons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
Medical & Biotechaveryjournal.com

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older

RALEIGH — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which will Pfizer is calling Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. “Vaccines are our most important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said NC Department of Health and...
Medical & Biotechhealthday.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval

MONDAY, Aug. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty and is fully approved for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years and older. The vaccine remains under emergency use authorization for individuals ages 12 to 15 years and for administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Food Safetyinsideedition.com

Nationwide Recall of Shrimp Products After Additional Salmonella Cases Are Confirmed

Several shrimp products distributed by Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak in the U.S. Avanti, partially owned by the Bangkok-based seafood company Thai Union Group, has recalled several of their brands of shrimp from major retailers, including Target, due to an outbreak of salmonella, according to a notice the FDA released.
IndustryRock Hill Herald

Pfizer recalls even more of anti-smoking drug Chantix for carcinogen content

For the third time this summer, Pfizer issued a recall of popular anti-smoking medication Chantix that might have too much of the carcinogen N-nitroso-varenicline. That’s too much for Pfizer, not the FDA. “Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Pfizer Pulls Out Additional Lots Of It Anti-Smoking Pill

Impurity concerns have prompted Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to pull another four Chantix lots in the U.S., bringing up to 16 batches of its total recall. The latest action covers a quartet of 0.5/1-mg tablets, and as earlier Chantix recalls, this too stems from impurities discovered in the drugs that are above Pfizer's approved daily limit.
Industryfox35orlando.com

Study suggests Moderna vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer against delta variant

A new preprint study suggests that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be significantly more effective against symptomatic disease from the delta variant compared to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, while the observed efficacy of both shots decreased. Furthermore, two doses of both vaccines were shown to strongly protect against hospitalization and death. Researchers found...
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

SterRx, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Sodium Bicarbonate in 5% Dextrose Injection 150mEq per 1,000 mL Due to Microbial Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Due to waterborne microbial contamination. Company...
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Jongu 4308 Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Hydro Pineapple Burn Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sibutramine.

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Dietary Supplements. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. undeclared sibutramine. Company Name:
Public Healthwflx.com

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning

As the pandemic rages on, some people are resorting to unconventional treatments in the fight against COVID-19. "In August of 2020, I caught COVID -- a severe strand," Jim Abernethy said. "It got to the point very quickly once the symptoms set in where I could only walk 15 feet in my house, and then I was put on the ground until I could catch my breath."
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Sheridan adds 50 to positive case count, FDA warns not to take ivermectin meant for horses

Over the weekend, Sheridan County has added 50 positive cases to the total of 2,821 total lab confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began. Sheridan County now has 107 confirmed positive active cases as well as 28 probable cases active. Thirty patients have recovered from the virus over the weekend and Sheridan County has experienced 33 deaths from the virus.
Food SafetyWINKNEWS.com

Nationwide shrimp recall expanded amid more salmonella illnesses

More than two dozen shrimp products sold nationwide by retailers including Target and Whole Foods are now being recalled in a salmonella outbreak that has stricken nine people in four states, hospitalizing three, federal authorities say. Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited India agreed to recall additional packages, sizes and brands...
IndustryWebMD

FDA: Stop Using Ivermectin Veterinary Drug to Treat COVID

MONDAY, Aug. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19 is dangerous and could be fatal, the U.S Food and Drug Administration warns. The agency has received multiple reports of people who have been hospitalized after "self-medicating with ivermectin intended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy