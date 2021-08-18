Pfizer Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall to Include Four Additional Lots of CHANTIX® (varenicline) Tablets Due to N- Nitroso Varenicline Content
Pfizer is voluntarily recalling an additional four lots of Chantix 0.5mg/1 mg Tablets to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-varenicline, above the Pfizer established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level. Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in...www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Comments / 0