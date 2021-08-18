Den of Honor: Best Florida Panther of All-Time Bracket

After being acquired via trade from the New York Islanders back in June of 2000, Roberto Luongo started his journey as the number one goaltender in South Florida. Since then, he’s been a staple of hockey in Sunrise, Florida with 572 career games with the Florida Panthers and the only Panther player to have his number sent to the rafters of the BB&T Center. He currently works with the front office staff as an advisor to the general manager. And after the performance team Canada had at the World Juniors last year with him as the general manager, he could be next in line for a future role somewhere else.