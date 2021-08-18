Cancel
Den of Honor: Best Florida Panther of All-Time Bracket

By Colby Guy
Cover picture for the articleFrom Scott Mellanby and his famous ‘Rat Trick’ to 2021 Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers have had a lot of great players in their history. We at The Hockey Writers have searched far and wide through the Panthers’ 28 years of history since 1993 and picked the eight players we thought best represented the team. Now, you, the fans, get to select the player you think is the greatest player in franchise history.

