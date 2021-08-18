Disinformation can be downright dangerous

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy criticized Facebook and other social media yesterday (August 22nd) for the part they play in spreading misinformation about Covid-19, saying that while they’ve taken some steps to combat it, it’s, quote, “not nearly enough.” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union, “The speed, scale and sophistication with which [misinformation] is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented. “And it’s happening largely, in part, aided and abetted by social-media platforms.” He stated, “These are things that companies can and must change. And I think they have a moral responsibility to do so quickly and transparently.” Murthy’s remarks came a day after Facebook quietly released a delayed report on its top-performing links from January to March that showed its most-viewed link in that first quarter was a news story casting doubt on the safety of the Covid vaccine by The Epoch Times, a newspaper that’s spread right-wing conspiracy theories. The New York Times reported Friday that Facebook hadn’t released the findings earlier this year because company executives were worried it would make Facebook look bad. (MarketWatch)
