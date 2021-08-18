Cancel
Jackson County, MN

Disinformation can be downright dangerous

By Jackson County Pilot Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI subscribe to the Jackson County Pilot. As a former resident of Jackson County, I am appalled almost each time I read it. On the front page of the Aug. 12 edition were two headlines: “No masks at JCC to start the year,” and “County sees a caseload spike.” What could possibly go wrong? The delta variant is attacking our children.

